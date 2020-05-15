Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

"Ukrainian defenders timely responded to all enemy armed provocations and made the opposing side stop shelling by aimed fire," the Headquarters noted.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the Ukrainian defenders near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Khutir Vilnyi; grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – on the outskirts of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, five Russian invaders were wounded and another one killed on May 14.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire yet.