Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has confirmed two new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing total to 46, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing its post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 46 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65 people have recovered and two died. Some 266 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 36 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Rivne and Kharkiv regions," reads the report.

As of May 15, 2020, Ukraine had 17,330 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 483 cases over the past day.