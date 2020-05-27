State Bureau of Investigations suspects two former judges who illegally restricted freedom of Maidan activists

Investigators of Special Department of the State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine have completed pre-trial investigation against two former judges of a district court of Cherkasy city.

Censor.NET reports citing the State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine press service.

The investigation found out that the former judges are currently working as lawyers. In January 2014, they committed illegal actions against 17 people. "The citizens were illegally deprived of personal freedom, mainly by putting them in custody", reads the message.

Former judges are suspected of committing the following illegal actions:

- issuing decrees on decisions that are known illegal and committed in personal interests;

- arrests that are known illegal, which resulted in grave consequences and were committed in personal interests under a previous agreement by a group of individuals.

Read more: Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier

- illegal hindrance of organization and holding of public rallies, meetings and demonstrations.