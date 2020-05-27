Ukraine confirms 321 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 21,905 as of May 27, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 321 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 21,905 people have fallen ill, including 1,595 children and 4,241 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 27.

According to the health minister, 14 children and 58 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 420 recovered cases and 14 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 7,995 people in Ukraine have recovered and 658 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 9,412 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Chernivtsi region (43), Rivne region (39) and Kyiv city (28), the health minister added.