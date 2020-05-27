U.S. ready to cooperate with Ukrainian government to strengthen independence of National Health Service

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is ready to continue partnering with the Ukrainian government to strengthen the independence of institutions like the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

Censor.NET reports citing the Embassy's post on Facebook.

"An independent and professional National Health Service of Ukraine is critical to ensuring Ukrainians have access to modern, efficient health care. We stand ready to continue partnering with the Government of Ukraine to strengthen the independence of institutions like the NHSU, as we also collaborate to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects," the embassy noted on Facebook.

As reported, on May 22, the Cabinet of Ministers announced a new competition for the post of head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. The deadline for submitting documents was to expire on Monday, May 25 but was extended until May 27.

The NHSU was established as part of healthcare reform in 2017. It controls all payments in the healthcare sector and selects hospitals that will receive money from the state.