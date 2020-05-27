Red Cross sends over 18 tonnes of building materials to occupied Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent over 18 tonnes of building materials to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"Four trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Kyiv-Donetsk route crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," reads the report of May 27.

The humanitarian cargo consisting of 18 tonnes of construction materials was sent to restore the infrastructure of the occupied Donbas.

