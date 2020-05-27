Kyiv to start reopening shopping malls from May 30

Kyiv city will to start reopening shopping malls and hotels at the end of the current week.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this at a briefing on May 27.

"Today, the city's emergency commission has approved a decision on reopening shopping and entertainment centres in the capital, apart from entertainment zones. Shopping malls in Kyiv will start reopening from Saturday, May 30, in compliance with sanitary norms and regulations," Klitschko said.

Hotels also will resume work in the city on May 30, apart from hostels, the mayor said.

At the same time, restaurants in hotels will work only for takeaways or in-room deliveries.

"The decision on the work of restaurants and cafes in the capital will be approved separately by the emergency commission," he said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of May 27, Ukraine reported 21,905 coronavirus cases, including 321 COVID-19 infections confirmed in the previous day.