Ukraine reports 394 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 27,856

Ukraine confirmed 27,856 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of early June 9, including 394 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Public Health Center.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thirteen deaths and 217 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine recorded 12,412 recoveries and 810 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The greatest number of cases over the past 24 hours was recorded in Lviv region (49), Zakarpattia region (39), and Zhytomyr region (38).