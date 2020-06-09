3,523 Covid-19 cases registered in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the number of citizens diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 33 people in 24 hours. One medic is among them. Two patients died. Totally, there are 3,523 infected in the capital.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko report Telegram.

79 people died in Kyiv since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thus, 20 women at the age of 19 up to 82, 12 men at the age of 19 up to 73 and a nine-year-old boy are infected.

5 patients were hospitalized, while others stay in self-isolation under control of the medics.

37 patients recovered during the past 24 hours. Totally, 925 people overcame the virus.