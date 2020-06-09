Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 7 Regions As At June 9 - Health Ministry
Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry report.
In particular, the criteria are not met by the city of Kyiv (15.23 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Volyn region (16.58), Lviv region (19.00), Zhytomyr region (13.17), Zakarpattia region (16.67), Rivne region (23.51), Ternopil region (12.04), and Chernivtsi region (35.40).
At the same time, all the regions correspond to the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set as at least 12) and the indicator of occupancy of the beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (set as not more than 50%).
The highest occupancy rate was registered in Chernivtsi region (43.13%), Kyiv city (42.43%) and in Kirovohrad region (33.64%).
The number of tests in Kyiv makes 63.19 per hundred thousand people.