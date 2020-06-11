Ukraine reports 689 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 29,070

As of June 11, Ukraine has 29,070 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 689 new cases were confirmed over the past day, according to the Public Health Center.

Twenty-one deaths and 372 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine recorded 13,141 recoveries and 854 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Among patients, 58% are women. Most often, among the patients who have contracted COVID-19 are people aged 30-49 years (35%) and 50-69 years (37%).

The highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours was recorded in Lviv region (125), Kyiv city (91), Kyiv region (54), and Rivne region (53).