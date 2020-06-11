Zelenskyi opens up on current state of relations with Kolomoiskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has told about his relations with Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the president, Kolomoiskyi occasionally writes messages in which he expresses indignation about specific situations Ukraine is currently facing.

"Sometimes it happens. He (Kolomoiskyi) can write me an SMS: ‘pay attention to the energy situation in the country,’ ‘something needs to be done with tariffs’. Well, it is who he is. He does not agree with a number of things. He is a man of choleric composition. He has his own thoughts, he is such a person, an influential person," Zelenskyi said.

When he was asked by a journalist about the president's relations with Kolomoiskyi, especially after the adoption of the law on banking activity, Zelenskyi stated the following:

"Well, what do you think? How do they look like? Listen, they are defending themselves. They worked to prevent this law from being passed. I know for sure that his group, I mean the Privat group, and he really thinks it is wrong law," President of Ukraine added.