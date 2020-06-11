Kyiv city, eight regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions - Health Ministry

As of June 11, eight regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

According to data provided by the Ukrainian Health Ministry, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.

There are no data on certain criteria from Crimea and Sevastopol.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of June 11, Ukraine had 29,070 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 689 new cases were confirmed over the past day.