Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Ukrainian ambassador due to Saakashvili’s statement

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia will call the Ukrainian ambassador due to the statement of Head of the Executive Committee of Reforms Mikheil Saakashvili.

Censor.NET reports citing Gruzia.Online.

According to Zalkaliani, the call of the Ukrainian ambassador is tied with the recent statement of Saakashvili about the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

"It is the issue that encouraged us to a very serious approach due to which we recalled the ambassador for consultations. We warned our Ukrainian colleagues about exactly this thing – a person, appointed at one of the high positions, a wanted person that should be prosecuted by the Georgian law on four independent cases, continues to interfere in the inner policy of Georgia. Of course, the statement that we heard yesterday is the direct interference in the inner affairs of another country and direct interference of the citizen of Ukraine in the election process," Zalkaliani said.

Read more: Ukraine receives humanitarian aid from South Korea to counter COVID-19

On June 10, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook next: "I am not going to stand to see the destruction and complete destruction of Georgia. I will be at the front line of the struggle in fact".