PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail - lawyer Novikov

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in the Pechersky District Court on Thursday, June 18, will demand for the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative to post a bail of UAH 10 million.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The meeting of the Pechersky court will be held at 15:15 on Thursday, June 18. Today we've received an official notice. The fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will be tried to take into custody, as it was announced back on June 10. The petition is prescribed for judge Vovk, which does not surprise us at all," Poroshenko's lawyer Ilya Novikov was quoted as saying by the press service of the European Solidarity.

A source in the PGO confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine agency information that they would ask for Poroshenko's arrest with an alternative to post a bail of UAH 10 million.

The lawyer also confirmed that Poroshenko would certainly arrive in court.