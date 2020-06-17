Ukraine reports highest number of daily coronavirus cases since outbreak began
As reported by Censor.NET.
"In total, 33,234 people have fallen ill since the start of the pandemic, including 2,445 children and 5,650 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on June 17, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.
He stressed that Ukraine recorded the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic – 758 new infections, and the highest number of deaths related to the disease – 31.
Among those infected over the previous day are 43 children and 50 healthcare workers, 415 cases of recovery have been reported.
In total, 14,943 people in Ukraine have recovered and 943 people have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic started.
The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Lviv region (155), Zakarpattia region (82) and Chernivtsi region (69).