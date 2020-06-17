Kyiv reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 4,026 as of June 17, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 41 people over the past day. Two sick persons have died," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 26 women aged 20-81 years; a seven-year-old girl; nine men aged 25-75 years and four boys aged 1-6 years. In addition, three healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, 66 recoveries have been reported in the city over the previous day. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,230 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Kyiv confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 33,234 on June 17, including 758 new infections confirmed in the previous day.