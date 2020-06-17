Zelenskyi establishes Intelligence Committee

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has established the Intelligence Committee and liquidated the Joint Committee for Intelligence.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree is published on the website of the Head of State.

"To establish the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine," the document reads.

It is noted that the Committee was established "in order to improve the system of leadership, coordination, and control over the activities of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine."

By the same decree, Zelenskyi liquidated the Joint Committee for Intelligence under the President of Ukraine.

The document stipulates that the newly created committee will ensure the implementation of the decisions of the liquidated Joint Committee.