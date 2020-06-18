Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On June 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 14 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one serviceman was wounded, and one more soldier got combat injury in the enemy shelling.

Read more: Poroshenko being questioned in case of Yanukovych's state treason

According to the intelligence data, one Russian invader was wounded on June 17.

Today, no enemy attacks have been recorded yet.