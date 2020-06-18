Kyiv confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases - Klitschko

Kyiv city’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 4,084 as of June 18, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 58 people over the past day. One sick person has died," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 25 women aged 24-79 years; three girls aged 5, 7 and 12 years; 28 men aged 19-95 years and two boys aged 1 and 6 years. In addition, four healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, 56 recoveries have been reported in the city over the previous day. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,286 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 34,063 on June 18, including 829 new infections confirmed in the previous day.