Ukraine may strengthen lockdown on June 22
Censor.NET reports citing Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko's briefing.
"We are not saying that in two weeks we will close the country for lockdown. This schedule shows that strict quarantine can be introduced in some areas of our country on June 22. The growth dynamics may show this," Lyashko said.
The official also noted that there was a high probability that Ukraine would be able to spend the summer without quarantine.
"The probability that we can go through the summer without quarantine is also quite high. We can live without it for 3-4 months. The main thing is to follow sanitary norms and gently get out of it. If we do not do this, we can impose lockdown in some regions, including strict lockdown," Ukraine's Deputy Healthcare Minister stated.