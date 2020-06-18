Parliament passes bill on referendum at first reading

On June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the presidential bill No. 3612 "On Democracy through All-Ukrainian Referendum" at first reading.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The bill was supported by 252 MPs.

"The draft law provides for the following types of an all-Ukrainian referendum on the subject: 1) approval of the law amending sections I, III, XIII of the Constitution of Ukraine; 2) settlement of issues of national importance; 3) change in the territory of Ukraine; 4) loss of effect of the law of Ukraine or its certain provisions," reads the explanatory note.

At the same time, according to the wording of the bill, the following issues cannot be the subject of an all-Ukrainian referendum:

1) issues contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, generally recognized principles and norms of international law, enshrined primarily in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, protocols thereto;

2) issues aimed at eliminating the independence of Ukraine, violating the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, creating a threat to the national security of Ukraine, inciting interethnic, racial and religious hatred;

3) issues on the bills on taxes, budget, amnesty;

4) issues referred by the Constitution of Ukraine and laws of Ukraine to the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies, the prosecutor's office or the court.

One issue may be put to an all-Ukrainian referendum.

Read more: Bill on referendum may be submitted to VR in early February - Stefanchuk

"A key innovation of the bill, which distinguishes it from other bills registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, is the determination of the possibility of introducing electronic procedures during the organization and conduct of the all-Ukrainian referendum, including the electronic voting," the explanatory note reads.

It is noted that this issue was developed on the basis of the study of foreign legislation and experience in its application to electronic voting, especially in European countries.

As reported, the presidential bill No. 3612 "On Democracy through All-Ukrainian Referendum" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on June 9. The President described the bill as urgent.

The Servant of the People Party is preparing five bills to introduce democracy in Ukraine. These are the bills on all-Ukrainian and local referendums, on the introduction of people's legislative initiatives, on the people's veto.