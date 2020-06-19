Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times. One Ukrainian soldier died, another wounded

On June 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 14 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapons, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy shelling, one of our defenders was killed and another soldier wounded.

According to intelligence data, on June 18, the Ukrainian military destroyed one enemy military truck and an ammunition depot at the mortar position of the invaders.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.