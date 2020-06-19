Ukraine reports 921 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 34,984 as of June 19, including 921 new infections reported in the previous day.

Ukraine has confirmed 19 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day, according to data from the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 16,033 recoveries and 985 deaths related to the disease.

Over the previous day, the largest number of new coronavirus cases has been reported in Lviv region (142), Rivne region (121), Zakarpattia region (78), Volyn region (63), Ternopil region (63), and Kyiv city (92).