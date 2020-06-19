Ukraine faces another wave of coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus infection has been announced in Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal during a session of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He added that two regions of Ukraine reported more than 50% of the occupancy rate in hospitals.

"Today, the chief doctor of Kyiv City Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital also announced a significant increase in patients in intensive care. In fact, doctors call this the result of non-compliance with quarantine rules, rules of social distancing, mask mode and disinfection. In fact, the next or the first or second, as you want to call it, a wave of coronavirus incidence starts today," Shmygal said.

Read more: Ten regions and Kyiv city not ready to ease quarantine measures

The Prime Minister added that it was necessary to adhere to the rules of social distancing, the mask regime, as well as disinfection, in order to improve the epidemiological situation.