Vladimir Manukian: The state should support socially oriented business.

When Ukraine faced difficulties, business came to help.

Vladimir Manukian is a businessman and the founder of charitable organization "Renissance Medico" thinks that the state should provide economic support to business that take part in various social projects.

Liga reports.

"When Ukraine faced difficulties, business came to help. I am confirmed, that the state could also provide economic benefits and preferences for such a business. The government should know that for the successful economic development it have to develop and stimulate social responsibility of business", - thinks Manukian.

At the same time, Vladimir emphasized that participation in social projects, even without taking into account some possible preferences from the state, is crucially important for the business itself.

"When the company is taking part in social projects its effectiveness is also growing rapidly. We felt this growth in our company. The spirit of unity, leadership, initiative and creativity are manifested", - noted businessman.

LAccording to Manukian, business should talk a lot about its charity projects. Businessman cited the example of Europe and the US, where companies published special reports on social media. Vladimir convinced that such policy of openness has shown itself very positively during the lockdown.

"It is very important that now people can read some good news and they should know that even during difficult and incomprehensible times you are not alone and our organization is always ready to provide support. We are trying to always talk about our activity, because those who are deeply in need could find out about our existence. And I can say it really works", - concluded Manukian.