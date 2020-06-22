Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 10 times: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On June 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 10 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, antitank missile systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the armed formations of the Russian Federation also launched an attack on a populated locality in Donetsk region.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns to shell defenders of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk), Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, and small arms – on defenders of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In addition, Russian invaders used 152mm Kornet antitank missile system, jeopardizing the life of civilians who live near the contact line in the village of Berdianske. An anti-tank guided missile exploded near an out-patient clinic. Fortunately, none of the locals were injured.

One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the armed aggression on June 21.

Ukrainian soldiers gave an effective and motivated response to all attacks, forcing the occupiers to stop criminal activity.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire in Donbas seven times. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.