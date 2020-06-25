Floods in Ivano-Frankivsk region: Over 10,000 houses are inundated

As of morning, June 25, in the territory of 16 administrative areas of Ivano-Frankivsk region, 250 settlements were flooded, while 234 of them are still inundated.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Totally, 10,399 houses, nine rural health posts, 15,610 residential yards, 4,546 basements, 7,182 hectares of agricultural land are flooded; 149 km of roads are destroyed; besides, 589 km of are damaged; 90 bridges are destroyed and 169 bridges are damaged. Besides, over, 4,000 bank protections are destroyed. The transport traffic with 33 settlements is restricted.

The Emergency Service noted that 81 times the rescuers helped the population on liquidation of the consequences of the bad weather during the past 24 hours. Totally, 235 road outs were performed. Totally, 410 units of equipment and 1,563 were involved in the liquidation of the consequences.

