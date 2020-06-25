Shkarlet becomes acting education minister

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhiy Shkarlet as deputy minister of education and acting minister of education.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday.

"We appoint Serhiy Shkarlet as Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Acting Minister. On this occasion, I thank Lubomyra Mandziy for performing the duties of acting education minister with honour and dignity," he said.

Read more: President Zelenskyi appoints 27 judges to local courts

Serhiy Shkarlet is Doctor of Economics, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Rector of Chernihiv National University of Technology.