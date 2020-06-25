Ukraine faces tough wave of infection with Covid-19, - PM Shmygal

Currently, Ukraine faces a serious wave of infection with coronavirus. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said so during the government session.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The growth is observed week by week. We got a wave of coronavirus, the charge capacity of hospitals has increased considerably, and there are regions where it exceeds fifty per cent. Unfortunately, it's quite a negative signal, which means we entered a serious wave of coronavirus morbidity", Shmygal said.

He underlined that in some regions, one has to deploy hospitals of the "second wave", as the situation worsens.

Shmygal urged Ukrainians to live up to quarantine restrictions.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 146 coronavirus cases

'That's why currently if we want to save the country, the economy from the crash, the fall and not to shut it down completely, not to impose quarantine limitations, the way we did in March, there's just one way - to live up to these restrictions offered in the adaptive model [of quarantine]," he said.

Previously, Shmygal claimed that the quarantine in Ukraine will hold until there's either a protocol for treatment or a vaccine against this disease.