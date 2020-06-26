Two earthquakes in Zakarpattia region over day

Two earthquakes occurred in Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattya region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The first quake took place in Tyachivsky district at 11.43 a.m., with a magnitude of 1.1 points. Later, at 4.19 p.m., another quake occurred in Irshavsky district; it was of 2.3-magnitude.

The sources of both earthquakes were located on the depth of five kilometres under the ground, and they are of no danger to civilian infrastructure. The Main Centre for Special Control admits the earthquakes of such magnitude are below human perception - people didn't even feel a thing.

