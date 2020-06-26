Kirovohrad region's governor apprehended for extortion. PHOTO

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have documented administrative violation committed by Andriy Balon, Kirovohrad region's governor.

Censor.NET reports citing NABU press service.

According to the press office of the SBU, Balon was detained for extortion, as he intended to get some USD 60,000 of improper advantage from the regional branch of state authority.

Operatives of the special service documented that the mediator received the first part of the improper advantage in June 2020; the sum made approximately USD 3,500.

Law enforcers claimed that head of the regional state administration and his sidekick were detained during the passage of the second part of the sum in the amount of almost USD 9,000.

