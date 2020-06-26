Ukraine reports 1,109 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 41,117 as of June 26, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 1,109, which is the highest daily total in Ukraine since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 19 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,086 deaths related to the disease.

Read more: Ukraine faces tough wave of infection with Covid-19, - PM Shmygal

The highest number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lviv region – 209, Kyiv city – 113, Rivne region – 116, Zakarpattia region – 93.