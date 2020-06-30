Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times. Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On June 29, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 12 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper rifle, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to intelligence reports, on June 29, two Russian invaders were wounded.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire once.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.