Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September

Egypt has decided to oblige all tourists arriving in the country from September 1 to undergo the COVID-19 coronavirus test.

Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

The Egyptian Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement.

"The meeting of the Supreme Committee on Coronavirus Crisis Management was held today (August 19) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly... Starting from September 1, the PCR test for entry will be applied to everyone who arrives from abroad," the statement reads.

According to the Prime Minister, this decision was made to protect the health of arriving foreigners and local Egyptian citizens, as indicators are rising in many countries.

He added that the decision will be announced in more detail.

As earlier reported, at the moment, Ukrainian tourists have access to 42 countries.

The rules for visiting these countries are different: some are allowed visa-free entry, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, others require testing for coronavirus or undergoing quarantine.