Criminal case opened due to creation of Coordination council by Belarusian opposition

In Belarus, the criminal case on the seizure of power is opened due to the creation of the Coordination Council.

"The creation and activity of the Coordination Council are aiming for the seizure of the state power and causing damage to the national security of the Republic of Belarus. Due to this fact, the criminal case is opened according to Article 361 of the Criminal Code," Aleksander Konyuk stated.

The maximum penalty of this article provides up to five years in prison.

Earlier, Candidate for the presidency in Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated that she initiated the creation of the Coordination Council for transfer of the power. It was specified that representatives of the civilian society, respected and well-known Belarusian and professionals will be included in the council.