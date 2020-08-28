Ukraine reports 2,438 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has reported 2,438 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114,497, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Forty-eight deaths and 866 recoveries have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,451 deaths and 55,083 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine reports 1,974 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A total of 1,974 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on August 26.