Zelenskyi introduces new chairman of Cherkasy region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced Serhiy Serhiychuk as new chairman of Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state presented an official certificate to the new head of Cherkasy region at a meeting with local business representatives, the president’s press service reported.

"We are appointing a new chairman of Cherkasy Regional State Administration. The main reason is always that we want to see the result. We would like to see something better than it is," Zelenskyi said.

The President expressed his wish for the new chairman to take action immediately.

In turn, Serhiychuk promised to work towards a result. "I will develop the region so that the life of Cherkasy residents becomes better. I’m talking about attracting investment, creating new jobs, ensuring economic security and health protection, improving the quality of education, and implementing the Great Construction program," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is on a working trip to Cherkasy region on Friday, where he will take part in the presentation of the regional strategy and inspect the facilities of the Great Construction program.