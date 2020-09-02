Czech Republic opens new air route to Ukraine – ambassador

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has launched a new flight on the Pardubice-Lviv and Pardubice-Kyiv routes.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis wrote about this on his Facebook page after taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the first flight from Pardubice to Lviv on September 1.

Wizz Air planes will fly from the city of Pardubice, which is 120km of Prague, to Lviv three times a week and to Kyiv three times a week.

