Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no casualties reported

On September 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from small arms and an automatic grenade launcher (AGS-17) in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), and from small arms outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In all cases, the enemy's actions were provocative and did not pose a threat to the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, so our defenders did not fire back.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice, no casualties reported

Since the beginning of the current day, September 2, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.