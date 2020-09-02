Kyiv city reports 332 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 332 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 13,878, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another rise in virus cases in the capital in the past day - 332 new patients. Five people have died. Overall, 218 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 180 women aged 19-84 years; 6 girls aged 2 months and 17 years; 137 men aged 18-92 years; and 9 boys aged 1 and 15 years old. In addition, 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 68 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 4,450 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 2, Ukraine reported 125,798 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,495 new cases recorded over the past day.