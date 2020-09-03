Invaders violate ceasefire near Marinka, no casualties reported

On September 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy tried to provoke our soldiers in the front sector near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) with an unaimed shot from under-barrel grenade launcher. The servicemen of the Joint Forces did not fire back. No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 3, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The JFO Headquarters noted that Ukrainian soldiers adhere to the ceasefire and are ready to return fire in case of a threat to their life or health.

In parallel with the fulfillment of combat missions, units of the Joint Forces and the Defense Forces contain large-scale forest and steppe fires in Luhansk region, provoked by the enemy. In the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, more than 200 hectares of forest-steppe are covered with fire. Near the village of Lobacheve, the fire occupies an area of about 950 hectares.

Read more: Minsk agreements remain the only framework for achieving peace in Donbas – UN

About 600 personnel and 84 units of engineering and automotive equipment of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service were involved in fire-fighting operations in Luhansk region. In Zaitseve and Novoluhanske, the fire has already been extinguished.

While extinguishing the fire, two soldiers from the Joint Forces received thermal burns. They were provided with first aid and were taken to military medical institutions. The health of both soldiers is satisfactory.