Ceasefire observed in Donbas, no casualties reported

Over the past day, September 3, the ceasefire was observed along the entire front line in Donbas. No ceasefire violations were recorded.

"Since the beginning of the current day, September 4, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded. No combat losses among Ukrainian troops have been reported," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian soldiers adhere to the ceasefire and are ready to return fire in case of a threat to their life or health.

In the JFO area, units of the Joint Forces and the Armed Forces are involved in extinguishing the fires that broke out in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the front-line areas, explosive ordnance disposal teams have cleared more than 10 hectares of territory and transferred 142 explosive ordnance items for disposal.

In addition, in order to minimize the consequences of artillery shelling of previous years, rescuers of the Joint Forces are carrying out work to repair damaged houses and infrastructure.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas remains fully controlled by the Ukrainian soldiers.