Ukraine reports record 2,723 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered a record 2,723 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 130,951, according to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Fifty-one deaths and 937 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,761 deaths and 60,613 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The largest number of new daily cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (371), the city of Kyiv (319), the Ternopil region (204), and the Lviv region (196).

A total of 2,430 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 2.