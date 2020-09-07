Head of Luhansk region stands for stop of economic blockade of occupied Donbas

Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai stood for the stop of the economic blockade of occupied territories of Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing ND.

He believes that economic relations with occupied Donbas could replenish the Ukrainian budget.

"We annually lost about two billion hryvnias ($72,032,060). How much we lost during these years? Let’s assume eight billion hryvnias ($288,128,240). How many roads could we do?... For example, the construction of a regional hospital costs five billion hryvnias ($180,080,150)," he explained.

The Head of Luhansk Administration added that the economic blockade provoked the displacement of hryvnia from occupied territories of Donbas.

"There is no more hryvnia; dollars and rubles remain there. Hryvnia is also a particular bind to Ukraine," Haidai noted.