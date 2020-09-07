New quarantine zoning takes effect in Ukraine

A new epidemic zoning is taking effect in Ukraine on September 7. The State Committee for Technogenic and Environmental Safety of Ukraine refreshed the list of the inhabited areas which belong to certain zones.

Censor.NET reports citing Oleh Nemchynov post on Facebook.

Many areas of the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions ended up in the red zone. The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, remains in the yellow zone.

As of the morning of September 6, the number of people infected with the Covid-19 in Ukraine increased to 135 894 (+2 107 per day). This is evidenced by the data of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In total, 2,846 people (+35 by the last 24 hours) died in the state as a result of complications caused by the disease, but 62,227 (+578) patients have already recovered; the repeated laboratory test did not reveal a virus in their bodies.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 is 70 821 (+1 494 people), since the beginning of the pandemic 197,863 suspicions of coronavirus have been recorded (+2 106 over the last day).