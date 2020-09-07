Situation in Donbas worsens: one soldier killed, another wounded

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas has deteriorated.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, September 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements reached on July 22, 2020," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The enemy opened fire from an automatic mounted grenade launcher at Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk). As a result of the shelling, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded. He received medical assistance on time and was taken to a hospital.

In another sector of the front, the enemy opened aimed fire from small arms at our defenders in the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk). As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed.

Over the past day, the Russian occupation forces fired two provocative shots from an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Since the beginning of the current day, September 7, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.