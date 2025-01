Ukraine has registered a record 2,174 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 138,068, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thirty-one deaths and 379 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,107 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 5.

