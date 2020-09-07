Kyiv city records 244 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 244 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 15,276, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the situation is not getting better. Over the past day, 244 new patients have been recorded. Two patients have died. In total, the coronavirus took the lives of 242 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said at a briefing on September 7.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 138 women aged 19-81 years; 7 girls aged 5-17 years; 95 men aged 18-96 years; and 4 boys aged 2-16 years old. In addition, 14 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 28 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 4,759 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 2,174 new coronavirus cases

As of September 7, Ukraine reported 138,068 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,174 new cases recorded over the past day.