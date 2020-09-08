Ukraine confirms crossing of border by Belarusian oppositionists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov

Ukraine confirmed that Belarusian opposition politicians, members of the Coordination Council Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov crossed the Ukrainian border as the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

Censor.NET reports citing TUT.BY

At one of the Ukrainian checkpoints within Kyiv region for entrance to Ukraine, two citizens of the Republic of Belarus A. Rodnenkov and I.Kravtsov arrived. Currently, they pass the necessary measures of border control in accordance with the legislation, which determines the order of crossing of the state border," the message said.

Besides, the border guards stated Maria Kalesnikava did not cross the Ukrainian border.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko noted that the departure of the oppositionists was not voluntary; it was ‘forcible expulsion’.

"It was a forcible expulsion from the home country. They failed to expel Maria Kalesnikava from Belarus because this brave woman assumed actions to prevent her movement through the border. She stayed in the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Herashchenko wrote.

He added that the responsibility for the life and health of Kalesnikava will be held by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

On September 7, member of the praesidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kalesnikava was kidnapped in Minsk. Unknown put Kalesnikava in the minibus and she was taken to an undisclosed location.

On August 9, the clashes of the protesters with the law enforcers started in Minsk. The law enforcers used stun grenades and water cannons against the protesters. Later, it was reported that a man died during the protests. A young man received a fatal head injury. On August 10, protests against the results of the presidential elections were resumed in the Republic of Belarus, a flash-noise grenade exploded in the center of Minsk; journalists talked about three volleys at the intersection of Kalvariyskaya Street and Masherov Avenue.

On August 14, the Central Election Commission of Belarus announced the final results of the election. According to the commission, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won the election.